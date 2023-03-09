International Book Fair 2003 inaugurated in Cienfuegos

A select repertoire of Cuban music by the Trovarroco and Palabra trios, the Concuerda Duo and the singer-songwriter Roberto Novo, prestiged the inaugural concert of the International Book Fair, Cienfuegos 2023.

With the artistic direction of Rolando Martínez Varens, and the words of the young local writer Héctor Leandro Barrios González, the night show at the Tomás Terry Theater opened the Literary Festival.

This Thursday morning political and government authorities of the province and workers from the Culture sector paid homage to the Apostle José Martí, in the Park that bears his name at Cienfuegos city’s Historic Center.

Until next Sunday, March 12, from 10:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon, the people of Cienfuegos will have access to cultural proposals, and to the traditional book sale in spaces of the Historic Center.

As one of the activities for the first day of the Book Fair, the organizers reserve the Professional and Literary Program, which will be led by the writer Atilio Caballero Menéndez from 2 pm today at the Provincial Historical Museum.

Today, Thursday, March 9, in the aforementioned space, they foresee the presentation of copies of Ediciones La Luz, and audiobooks, they will socialize the 2023 campaign for the promotion of reading and books, as well as the collection of E-BOOKS of the audiovisual series «Retoños de almendro», devoted to children.

As they advance, in the Provincial Museum, this Thursday afternoon, representatives of the Municipal Assembly of Popular Power, will deliver distinctions to writers from Cienfuegos, in addition, the Panel will meet: «Contemporary Cuban Poetry», and will transcend the presentation and sale of various published titles in 2023 by the southern Editorial Mecenas.