Voting in Cuba, a right guaranteed by law for all

Cuba guarantees the right of its citizens to exercise active suffrage, established in the Electoral Law, which allows those who are over 16 years old and with legal capacity, to go to the polls.

In the Caribbean nation, the vote is free, equal, direct and secret, and as an essential characteristic, all persons are included in the Electoral Registry.

According to the 2019 Law, Cuban citizens, including members of the armed institutions, once they are 16 years old, if they are in full enjoyment of their civil and political rights, may participate as voters in municipal and national elections, referendums and plebiscites that are called.

In order to do so, they must have effective residence in the country for a period of not less than two years prior to the elections.

Only those who, due to a disability are judicially restricted in the exercise of their legal capacity, those judicially disqualified and those who do not comply with the requirement of residence in the country are limited to exercise this right.

It is vital that the Electoral Registry be based on the principles of public and permanent character, which allows not only the systematic updating of the data of the citizens with electoral rights, but also the possibility of knowing their information, requests to correct, modify or update it.