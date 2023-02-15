Cuba hosts Foto al Vuelo 2023 nature photography contest

Nature love attracts 19 photographers from North America and Cuba to participate in the Foto al Vuelo 2023 contest, held from Feb 13 -18 in Zapata Swamp, Matanzas, known for being the largest and best preserved wetland in the insular Caribbean.

Capturing snapshots of birds in their environment remains the main objective of the contest in its 8th edition, which allows to go into trails of this vast landscape in the south of the province of Matanzas, among them, Salinas de Brito, Santo Tomas, Bermeja, Los Hondones, Soplillar and Los Arroyones.

Magyury Fernandez Osec, commercial director of Zapata Swamp tourist complex, told the Cuban News Agency exclusively that as on previous occasions, there are three general categories: best photograph of a bird in flight, best photograph of an endemic bird and best photograph of a bird in its habitat, as well as the jury will award a grand prize and select the first, second and third place in each modality.

She recognized the work of local guides, translators, transporters and support personnel who make the contest possible, thanks to the joint efforts of the Ecotur travel agency, the Cubanacan hotel group, the Zapata Swamp Conservation Company (ECOCIENZAP) and the TropikVedeta tour operator.