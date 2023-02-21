Egyptian ambassador in Cuba visits Cienfuegos

Egyptian ambassador in Cuba makes a two-day visit to Cienfuegos, with the aim of establishing relations and commercial links in various sectors of the economy such as industry, energy and especially tourism.

During the afternoon of this Monday, he held an exchange with the Governor of the Province, Alexandre Corona Quintero, who extended the invitation to the Egyptian representative to participate in the EXPOSUR 2023 International fair next September.

Maher El-Adawy, communicated to the press the existence of Egyptian companies in the country and the intention to diversify and expand their business portfolio to all the provinces, as well as encourage other countries of the African continent to invest in the island.

«This is my second visit to Cienfuegos, the main idea is to strengthen economic ties and offer Egypt’s cooperation for future joint projects.»

For his part, Corona Quintero reported on characteristic aspects of the province, industrial production, agriculture and the continuous inclusion of new players in the economy of Cienfuegos.

The meeting was also attended by Iran Millán Cuétara, director of the Office of the City Conservator and offered the official a tour of different emblematic places in the city, the Tomás Terry Theater and tomorrow the El Nicho natural park, a tourist destination in nature more visited from Cuba.

In addition, the Governor and the representative exchanged souvenirs typical of the Egyptian and Cienfuegos culture.