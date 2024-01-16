Eurasian Economic Commission’s visit to Cuba is very important, Diaz Canel stressed

Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, described as very significant the visit to Havana of Serguei Glaziev, Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Welcome to Cuba, and I hope we can continue developing our relations in a very coherent manner, said the president during his meeting at the Palace of the Revolution.

Diaz-Canel assured that the arrival of the official will allow giving continuity to all the relations that the island maintains with the Eurasian Union.

During the talks, the dignitary valued as very successful the 3rd Meeting of the Joint Commission between the EEC and Cuba, which took place on Monday, headed on the Caribbean side by Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister and head of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment.

For us it is a priority to continue advancing, expanding and strengthening relations with the Eurasian Union, to be able to develop all the plans and programs that we have proposed and that were discussed at the Commission, and to expand economic and trade relations with all the countries of the Eurasian Union, the President added.

The head of state addressed the importance of strengthening relations between institutions such as the Chambers of Commerce and others, as well as continuing to strengthen relations between banking and financial institutions, and move forward in a faster way.

We ratify that Cuba will continue increasing its role as an Observer country, affirmed Diaz-Canel, while thanking the understanding and support of the Eurasian Union for accepting the island in that condition.

Cuban leader acknowledged the progress made in recent years and reiterated the existing possibilities in some sectors where Cuba could contribute more to cooperation.

Glaziev, for his part, thanked the Cuban President for receiving them and for the support he gives to the development of ties with the Eurasian Economic Union.

The visitor agreed on most of the positions, both in the economic and political fields; and showed his willingness to favor commercial and economic exchange.

The meeting was also attended, on the Cuban side, by Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, as well as Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment.

Cuba has been an Observer State of the Eurasian Economic Union since 2020, which is why President Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz have taken an active part, with several interventions, in the Supreme and Intergovernmental Councils of this bloc of nations.