Cuban president attends trade fair at Habano Festival

More than 2,000 personalities, businessmen, producers and cigar enthusiasts from 110 countries are taking part in the prestigious event that will be held until Friday after being suspended for two years due to COVID-19.

They were welcomed by Rodrigo Malmierca, minister of foreign trade and investment, and immediately the Cuban head of state cut the ribbon to start touring the stands of the trade fair.

He did so in the company of Ydael Perez, head of agriculture, Antonio Luis Carricarte, president of the Cuban chamber of commerce, and executives of the Habanos S.A. corporation.

At a press conference, they informed that sales of premium cigars in the world will reach more than 545 million dollars in 2022, in spite of the coercive measures of the U.S. blockade and the international economic crisis.

The 23rd Habano Festival opened on Monday 27, and 250 exhibitors from 10 countries, among them tobacco product craftsmen, are showcasing their luxurious creations, including humidors, at the trade fair.