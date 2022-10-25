Number of people incorporated to work grows in Cuba

The director of Employment of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS) of Cuba, Ingrid Travieso, reported that 152,373 people were newly employed in the country at the end of August.

She added to the Granma newspaper that 123,321 of that number had no previous labor relationship.

He added that, of the job offers covered, 44,619 are in public sector institutions, 107,754 in the non-state sector (of these 101,461 correspond to self-employment), 4,491 to other forms of private management, while 1,802 benefited from the delivery of state lands in usufruct.

Travieso pointed out that, of the total number of people placed, 38% are young people under 35 years of age, and 31% are women. Of the people with no previous employment relationship, 44% are women and 29% are young people.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the increase of those incorporated to work amounts to 16,117 people.

The employment strategy is part of the economic and social policy of the Cuban State, aimed at the incorporation, without discrimination of any kind, to socially useful work of people who are apt and willing to do so, concludes the newspaper’s note.