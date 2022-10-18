Miguel Diaz-Canel presides over health congress opening session

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel presided over the opening session of the 4th Cuba- Salud 2022 International Health Convention at Havana’s Conventions Palace.

Diaz-Canel was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero; the director of the Pan-American Health Organization Doctor Carissa Etienne; and other Communist Party and Government officials.

During the session, Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda opened the 4th Exhibit of the Cuban Health System exposing the main results of the island in the most recent years.

Cuba-Salud 2022 Convention is sponsored by national and international organizations; the event, running till October 21st is the scenario for debates on world and regional health indicators and the Cuba experience.

Participants will address the current and future challenges for public health and the response by countries and international organizations to meet the needs of the world in terms of health in the post-COVID era.

The impact of climate change on health, the quality of medical assistance, emerging and re-emerging diseases, the efficiency of health services and new ways of international cooperation are also part of the event’s agenda.