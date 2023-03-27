Cuba awaits the updated preliminary results of the national elections

The electoral officer explained that the attendance at the polls was higher compared to previous elections with the same closing time, and Compared with the Family Code Referendum, it is 1.71 percent higher, and 6.49 percent beyond the case of the municipal elections.

Polling stations throughout the country closed at 7:00 p.m. local time, 60 minutes later than expected, taking into account the high mobility of voters and the possibilities given to them so that they could vote outside their place of residence, in addition to the sustained increase in attendees at the polls and requests from different voting stations in the provinces.

The election day passed without incident and with discipline.