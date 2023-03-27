🎧 Escúchenos en audio real

Cuba awaits the updated preliminary results of the national elections

Cuba awaits the updated preliminary results of the national elections held on Sunday, when 470 deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) were elected.

The president of the National Electoral Council, Alina Balseiro, explained on television that 5,711,397 Cubans had voted up to 5 o´clock in the afternoon of this Sunday.
She also said that this amount represents 70.34 percent of the electoral list, which is 8,120,072 voters.

The electoral officer explained that the attendance at the polls was higher compared to previous elections with the same closing time, and Compared with the Family Code Referendum, it is 1.71 percent higher, and 6.49 percent beyond the case of the municipal elections.

Polling stations throughout the country closed at 7:00 p.m. local time, 60 minutes later than expected, taking into account the high mobility of voters and the possibilities given to them so that they could vote outside their place of residence, in addition to the sustained increase in attendees at the polls and requests from different voting stations in the provinces.

The election day passed without incident and with discipline.

