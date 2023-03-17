From March 20 to 25, theater stages of Cienfuegos will host the presentations of the Second National Festival of Theater for Children and Youth, in which groups from eight Cuban provinces will participate.

At a press conference, Daimany Blanco Serra, director of the event, reported that this is the first festival organized in the province by a local development project, in this case the Guiñol Cienfuegos, which has already confirmed the presence of some 14 groups.

Performances planning in the provincial capital will work from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the main theaters of the city, although it will also extend to the municipalities, especially to small communities from the Antonio Sánchez, 14 de Julio and Ciudad Caracas sugar factories.

Tickets for children will be sold in schools for the value of 10 Cuban pesos, and for the adult public at 30 pesos.

Blanco Serra reported that they are working in the coordination to enable four bus routes that guarantee the transportation of the public from the most distant popular councils of the city.