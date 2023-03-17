🎧 Escúchenos en audio real

Inglés

National Theater Festival  for Children and Youth to be held in Cienfuegos 

Translated by Yeney Pérez Coronapor Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

From March 20 to 25, theater stages of Cienfuegos will host the presentations of the Second National Festival of Theater for Children and Youth, in which groups from eight Cuban provinces will participate.

At a press conference, Daimany Blanco Serra, director of the event, reported that this is the first festival organized in the province by a local development project, in this case the Guiñol Cienfuegos, which has already confirmed the presence of some 14 groups.

Performances planning in the provincial capital will work from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the main theaters of the city, although it will also extend to the municipalities, especially to small communities from the Antonio Sánchez, 14 de Julio and Ciudad Caracas sugar factories.

Tickets for children will be sold in schools for the value of 10 Cuban pesos, and for the adult public at 30 pesos.

Blanco Serra reported that they are working in the coordination to enable four bus routes that guarantee the transportation of the public from the most distant popular councils of the city.

Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

Ver todas las entradas de Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona →

Puede que también te guste

Vietnam-Cuba relations are examples of brotherhood

Raul Castro and Diaz-Canel preside over the central act for the Day of National Rebellion in Cienfuegos

Cuban ambassador meets Venezuelan firefighters in Caracas

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *