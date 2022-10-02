🎧 Escúchenos en audio real

Cuban President Diaz-Canel visits Pinar del Rio province

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel returns on  Sunday 2nd to the western province of Pinar del Rio, the most affected by the passage of Hurricane Ian, where the greatest recovery efforts are being concentrated.

 Announcing his visit on Twitter, the Cuban president said that the ‘situation in that territory is difficult, the damages are considerable, more than 200 families have lost their homes completely.

But the people of Pinar del Rio are not alone, #TodosJuntos saldremos de esta’.

He pointed out that the State Budget will finance 50% of the prices of construction materials, water tanks and mattresses sold to the population affected by the hurricane.

He also pointed out that the school year will restart in the territories affected by the climatic event.

In the institutions that have suffered damage, alternatives will be sought for our children and young people to return to the safe and calm environment of classes, together with their teachers.

#FuerzaCuba #TodosJuntos, the head of state expressed.

