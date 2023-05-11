Conservator of Cienfuegos praises CubaCoop’s support

CubaCoop, presided over by Victor Fernández, since 2005, has participated in more than 100 actions in favor of Cienfuegos, including financial and logistical assistance to the Office of the Conservator of the City, whose historic center, 18 years ago, was declared by UNESCO, a World Heritage Site.»

According to Millán, Cubacoop association represents a sponsor of Cienfuegos’ assessment in France, a country with which that city has had historical ties since French settlers founded it in 1819.

On Tuesday, the architect launched at the UNESCO headquarters the French edition of the book “Cienfuegos, La Perla de Cuba” (Cienfuegos, The Pearl of Cuba), which offers an approach to the enormous urban and cultural heritage of the city.