Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel pays official visit to Algeria

Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba arrived in Algeria on Wednesday on an official visit.

The Cuban head of state was welcome in the capital Algiers by Prime Mnister Aïmene Benabderrahmane, wrote Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on his Twitter account. https://bit.ly/3Gr2zHc

Diaz-Canel’s official visit to Algeria, which runs till Saturday, takes place in the context of celebrations for the 60th year of bilateral diplomatic and historic relations between the two countries, the minister wrote.

The Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency https://bit.ly/3E77lqs also announced the arrival of the President in Algeria, which is the first leg of a tour that will take Diaz Canel to Russia, Turkiye and China. The tweet also explains that the Cuban President and his hosts during the tour will tackle issues important for Cuba, particularly related to the energy and power sector.

