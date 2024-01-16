Cuban State Council considers timetable for new economic actions

Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero Cruz submitted to the Council of State a timetable to implement the government’s measures aimed at addressing economic distortions and relaunching the country’s economy.

The first session this year of the Council of State took place at the Capitol Building, headed by Parliament president Esteban Lazo and attended by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The Prime Minister gave details of the new measures, which were presented to Cuban lawmakers during the Second Session of Parliament in December 2023. He recalled that some of them were already published on the country’s Official Gazette.

He referred to new salary increases for workers in the areas of healthcare and education; legal norms regulating tariffs, new wholesale and retail prices for fuels, new transportation tariffs, among others.

Meanwhile, the Cuban President said that the new measures will not be implemented till appropriate conditions are created in the country and such implementation will take place progressively, considering the persons who are considered in vulnerable conditions.

Diaz-Canel stressed priorities for this period of work such as the strengthening of national unity, based on the statements y Revolution leader Raul Castro Ruz in his speech marking the 65th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in Santiago de Cuba; the strengthening of ideological work; the political support of each approved measure and the systematic discussion on negative trends affecting Cuban society.