Havana Club launches new spirit Cuban Spiced

The joint venture Havana Club International seized on the 38th Havana International Fair to launch its new spirit Cuban Spiced, inspired by the island’s tropical nature, which combines the world-famous rum Havana Club Añejo Especial, exotic flavors and warm spices to create a new and refreshing drink.

Christian Barré, the company’s general director, said that Cuban Spiced is a different product that features a combination of doubly aged rums flavored with spices and tropical fruits such as guava, pineapple and coconut and is expected to attract consumers of the so-called Millenial and Zeta generations.

Launched last year with great success in the United Kingdom and other European countries, Cuban Spiced adds to the company’s rich portfolio and marks the company’s foray into the production of spiced rums.

Established in 1993, Havana Club International S A. is a leader in super premium and superior rums, exported to more than 120 nations, with the exception of the United States. Between July 2021 and June 2022, despite the U.S. blockade, the company sold 4.6 million nine-liter cases in the world market.