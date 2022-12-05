🎧 Escúchenos en audio real

Cuban President pays official visits to Caribbean Nations

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President is on a Caribbean tour including official visits to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Barbados.

Diaz-Canel left Cuba on Saturday, as he was seen off by Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Vice-president Salvador Valdes, Premier Manuel Marrero and Interior Minister Division General Lazaro Alvarez Casa.

The Cuban President’s tour aims at further boost relations of friendship and cooperation with sister Caribbean nations. He will also participate at the 8th Summit of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to take place December 6th in Barbados.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was the first leg of the tour, where Diaz-Canel arrived Saturday, December 3rd at the invitation of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. This is the first official visit by a Cuban head of state to the Caribbean nation, made up of some 33 isles and Keys.


Upon his arrival in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Cuban leader toured the Aegyle international airport, which was build with Cuban assistance on the initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.

