Cuban Foreign Minister to speak at UN General Assembly

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will speak at the 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Cuba will ratify its commitment to peace and multilateralism, in an effort to achieve a more democratic, fair and equitable international order, based on full respect for the UN Charter and International Law, according to a recent tweet released by the Cuban Foreign Minister.

Rodriguez heads the Cuban delegation to the meeting, in which 150 heads of state, government and foreign ministers from around the world will be participating.

Since his arrival last Saturday in New York, United States, Rodríguez conducted an intense schedule of bilateral contacts with counterparts from a dozen countries.

The Cuban official spoke on Tuesday with his counterpart from the Saharawi Arab Republic, Mohamed Salem Ould Salek, about the historic links of cooperation and solidarity between both peoples and governments.

He also held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Portugal, Joao Cravinho, with whom he agreed on the need to develop and expand the political dialogue.

The minister also met with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, on the consolidation of ties between the two countries and mutual support in the face of unilateral blockades and sanctions, and thanked the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada, for the constant shows of solidarity with Cuba.