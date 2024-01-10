Meteorological Variables Monitoring application optimization in Cienfuegos

Specialists from the Provincial Meteorological Center of Cienfuegos are working on the final details for the optimization and generalization of the OBS application, devoted to meteorological data observation and analysis, one of the entity’s contributions to the celebration of Cuban Science Day.

Carlos Delfín Villazón, director of the scientific institution in the central-southern territory, said in a press conference that it constitutes a very useful work tool for monitoring severe local storm lines, cold fronts, temperatures, direction and wind strength, pressure, among other.

OBS, he stressed, automatically receives all the information generated in the 68 stations in the country and compiles them in a database of the Institute of Meteorology.

He specified that the application will be available for all entities of its type and will allow the behavior of each of the variables to be seen in real time, both on the map of Cuba and in a region or province.

Delfín Villazón explained that the first version of OBS arose in 2001 at the initiative of Gonzalo Alfonso Calzadilla, then head of the Forecasting Group, and Obdulio Santana, network administrator of the center, and after a few years of intermittent operation they decided to resume it, due to the good results it brings.

During 2023, Cienfuegos meteorologists had an outstanding task, for example, they achieved a technical forecast index of 94.56 percent, an indicator that they have led in the last seven years with great effectiveness.

Likewise, the institution is part of four national projects and heads one of these, related to specialized climate services to agricultural entities, while it offers meteorological monitoring services to several companies, in order to preserve human, natural and material resources.