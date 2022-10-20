Non transmitted diseases and zoonoses on debate in Cuba

Non-transmitted diseases, zoonoses, and medical technology is the focus of Thursday’s discussion during the penultimate day of the 4th International Health Convention taking place in Havana.

Cuban medical collaboration in emergencies, taking as a reference the “Henry Reeve” Brigade in the fight against COVID-19, the challenges of digital transformation in the National Health System, information security and ethics, and food safety are other issues to be analyzed during the event.

Dr. Lauro Medrano, a delegate from the United States to the event, previously highlighted that Cuba’s success in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, with homegrown vaccines is an example for the world.

At the Convention, where some 2,000 delegates from more than 60 nations are participating, several speakers highlighted Cuba’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19, taking the campaign with vaccines created and developed by Cuban scientists as a reference.

They pointed out that the Caribbean nation produced five vaccine candidates in record time in which three of them, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, and Abdala, were authorized for emergency use.

Cuba’s lethality rate is 0.77 percent, a figure that is much lower than the world’s 1.11 percent and 1.64 percent in the Americas. No patient has died from the disease in the country for over a month.