Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on official visit in Russia

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived in Russia on Tuesday after meeting a working visit to Türkiye.

The first official visit to Russia by the Cuban Premier will run till June 17 and takes place as Havana and Moscow expand and consolidate bilateral economic and commercial relations.

Marrero Cruz was welcomed at Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport by Cuban ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia.

According to Cuban government reports, the Premier will visit the city of Sochi to participate at the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council and later will travel to Saint Petersburg to attend at the International Economic Forum; he will also meet working agenda in Moscow.

The Cuban delegation headed by the Premier includes deputy prime minister and Minister of Foreign Trade, Ricardo Cabrisas; the ministers of Health, Tourism, Energy and Mines and Transport, as well as the President-Minister of the Cuban Central Bank and the first deputy foreign minister.

Russia-Cuba relations have historic foundations since they were established in 1960.