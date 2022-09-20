Cuba and Argentina: FMs to strengthen bilateral relations

Rodríguez Parrilla expressed that ‘we agree that we must face the common challenges of our region in a cohesive manner, deepening integration’.

He added that in this sense he recognized the role played by Argentina in the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The Cuban Foreign Minister said on the social network that ‘we ratify the common will to continue deepening bilateral relations and economic-commercial, investment and cooperation ties’.

Likewise, the Cuban Minister reiterated the gratitude of the people and government for the solidarity aid provided by Argentina after the fire that occurred last August in the industrial zone of the western city of Matanzas, the most devastating of its kind on the island.