Cuba and Argentina: FMs to strengthen bilateral relations

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

Cuba and Argentina reiterated here the good state of bilateral relations and the need to continue deepening integration between the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean.

This was confirmed on his Twitter account by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean island, Bruno Rodriguez, who the day before held a ‘fraternal meeting’ with his counterpart from the southern nation, Santiago Cafiero.

Rodríguez Parrilla expressed that ‘we agree that we must face the common challenges of our region in a cohesive manner, deepening integration’.

He added that in this sense he recognized the role played by Argentina in the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The Cuban Foreign Minister said on the social network that ‘we ratify the common will to continue deepening bilateral relations and economic-commercial, investment and cooperation ties’.

Likewise, the Cuban Minister reiterated the gratitude of the people and government for the solidarity aid provided by Argentina after the fire that occurred last August in the industrial zone of the western city of Matanzas, the most devastating of its kind on the island.

