Cuba recalls Barbados crime victims

The crime of Barbados, as the mid-air explosion of the CU-455 aircraft with bombs placed inside it is known, is considered one of the most brutal acts of terrorism against the Cuban Revolution by people at the service of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

A total of 57 Cubans, most of them members of the junior fencing team who were returning to their country after successfully competing in the 4th Central American and Caribbean Championship of that sport held in Caracas, five North Koreans and 11 Guyanese, who were traveling to the island to study medicine, were killed as a consequence of that explosion.

Cuban-born terrorists Luis Posada Carriles and Orlando Bosch, who used Venezuelans Hernán Ricardo and Freddy Lugo to place the bombs inside the plane, orchestrated the crime in Venezuela.

In 2010, Cuba established October 6 as the Day of the Victims of State Terrorism to recall more than 3,478 Cubans who have lost their lives in this kind of crime.