Cuban PM attends opening of international nature event TURNAT 2022

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Commander of the Revolution Guillermo Garcia Frias are attending on Tuesday 20, the opening day of the 13th Nature Tourism Event (Turnat 2022), in Havana.

Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, Minister of tourism; Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, Minister of science, technology and environment; and on behalf of Havana: Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province, and Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, its governor, are also attending the opening ceremony.

Nineteen countries are participating with representatives of travel agencies, ecotourism promoters, natural receptive, borrowers, contributing organizations and actors of nature tourism in the Caribbean island.

This event takes place until September 24 in the provinces of Havana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio and the special municipality of the Isle of Youth (all located in western Cuba).

