Arimao submarine fiber optic cable reaches Martinique

Arimao international submarine fiber optic cable arrived  Martinique on Tuesday 10, the last point in its installation process started last December from the Tricontinental Port in the province of Cienfuegos (central region).

On Twitter account, Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment, highlighted the progress made in the execution of the project and assured that this initiative will improve the services provided by the Cuban Telecommunications Company S.A. (Etecsa) in the country.

The minister acknowledged the implementation of this initiative in the face of the blockade and accusations of not bringing Internet to the population.

In the same social network, Tania Velazquez, executive president of Etecsa, confirmed the arrival of the cable on Monday to the Caribbean island.

The official assured that the project will allow expanding and diversifying the capacities of Internet connection and broadband services.

The agreement signed between Etecsa and the French company Orange S.A., connects a 2,500-kilometer cable between Martinique and Cuba  to provide the country with a new route for international services, geographically diversifying  current connectivity.

