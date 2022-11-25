Cuban authorities are optimistic about the development of Mariel Zone

Cuban authorities expressed their satisfaction with the progress of tasks in the Mariel Special Development Zone, an important hub for trade and the future of this country.

This opinion appears this Friday in the electronic publication Cubadebate, where it is pointed out that during the more than two years of COVID-19 the Zone maintained the vitality of its activities.

In a period in which the Cuban economy was practically paralyzed, 15 new users started their productive and service operations and another eight decided to expand their investments in the place, they stressed.

At the same time, infrastructure development continued meanwhile ongoing investment processes were concluded.

Parallel to the development of the Zone, a housing construction program is being promoted for the benefit of workers linked to the project.

To date, 349 housing units have been delivered.

The new range of foreign investment opportunities includes 53 projects located in this zone.