Cuban President meets tight working agenda in China

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is paying a state visit to China, where he is scheduled to hold official talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Diaz-Canel was welcomed at Beijing’s International Airport by Xie Feng, deputy foreign minister.

Upon his arrival in Beijing, the Cuban President said that it is a pleasure to be in the People’s Republic of China; it is an honor to have been invited here as the first country in Latin America to come to China after the successful 20th Congress.

Diaz-Canel will also meet in Beijing with Li Zhanshu, president of China’s People’s National Assembly and with Premier Li Keqiang, according to the website of the Cuban Presidency.

During the visit to China by President Diaz-Canel, both nations are expected to sign over 10 accords.

The Cuban head of state arrived in Beijing on the invitation of President Xi, shortly after the close of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.