Cuban doors always open for health tourism

The efforts of Cuban authorities to upgrade health services are seen when one of the important claims of world travelers are related to this sector and quality of life.

Tourism of this kind therefore constitutes one of the highest potentialities of this nation, even taking into account the sanitary situation created by the COVID-19 and other problems that concern human beings, as experts from the Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos (SMC) see it.

In this country since June 2021 the Tourism Project: Competitive and sustainable development of the Cuban tourism product was approved.

This initiative is part of the Foreign Trade Exchange Program included in one of the six macro-schemes of the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030, which is being implemented by the authorities.

This idea also goes hand in hand with the main authorizations, with the presence of multidisciplinary groups of experts from the sector and other fields.

The first priority identified in this program is the creation of a strategy for the export of Health, Wellness and Quality of Life Tourism Services.