Exposur 2023 offers sea products of large rooting in Cienfuegos

Sea products, such as shrimp, emblematic of the city of Cienfuegos, will be present at an international trade event such as Exposur 2023, which will take place in September in the seafaring city of Cienfuegos.

Idania Piñeiro Morejón, general director of the Industrial Fishing Company (EPICIEN), informed to the press that in addition to sponsoring that fair, they will be able to present the consolidated lines as the leading exportable product, whole and split shrimp, as well as HG tench.

the directive that they could also present paella preparations, a deeply rooted dish among the people of Cienfuegos, since the Asturian María Covadonga turned it into a recipe for these Cuban lands in the 1920s.

The fishing entity has other products under development within its export portfolio, such as shark fins, swim bladders, and fish, according to Piñeiro Morejón.

So far this year the shrimp fleet has reached 212 tons of crustacean, to exceed the campaign plan of 196 t.

Another task that they undertake in the industry is the process of capturing accompanying fauna and aquaculture, in addition to the preparation of traditional assortments and new ones such as chicken and pork sausages.

Despite the obsolescence of its lines, boats and fishing gear, the plant is sustained by innovations from the collective, with a great sense of relevance, and determined to make the company float.

During these 12 months EPICIEN must achieve catches of more than 1,280 t, whose plan behaves at 86 percent, with a great incidence of shrimp fishing, and the process in industry.

For Tamara Rivero Sánchez, director of quality at EPICIEN, there is a control system that applies to all processes and activities in the company, with a scope for the capture, processing and marketing of marine shrimp.

For his part, Juan Miguel George González, secretary of the Union Bureau, assured that the company has gained financial and economic stability after two years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has already begun to improve in all its productive actions .