International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2023 starts in Cuba

FITCuba 2023, International Tourism Fair will have a broad representation of international airlines, tour operators, and hotel chains, said Cuba’s minister of the sector, Juan Carlos García Granda.

El tradicional cañonazo de las 9️⃣ marcó el inicio de la gala cultural #FITCuba2023, dedicada al #Patrimonio cultural de #Cuba 🇨🇺#LaHabanaDeTodos #CubaEsCultura pic.twitter.com/T6ffKNGxFN — Juan Carlos Garcia Granda (@JuannCarlosGG) May 2, 2023

García Granda told local television that a segment of the event will be dedicated to international airlines, with around 50 confirmed so far.

«To increase the number of visitors, flights must be increased,» he stressed and commented that more than 570 tour operators and some 50 hotel chains should also participate.

Previously, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz had declared that the holding of FITCuba 2023 will be very important in these complex times the world and the country are going through, in which an effort is being made to move forward.

He remarked that tourism has recovered, but not at the speed the nation needs, and that is why it is so important to increase the visibility of the destination abroad and contribute to the gradual recovery of the sector.

Marrero Cruz said that the month starts with several events, beginning with the celebration of May Day, «which will be a day of celebration and joy.»

In addition, there will be a presence in Cuba of more than a thousand foreign guests, who will hold a solidarity meeting with the Caribbean nation on May 2.

There will also be a meeting of tourism and culture ministers of the Group of 77 plus China, of which the island is president pro tempore, in addition to the Cubadisco Festival and the Romerías de Mayo (May Pilgrimages) in Holguín (east).

The current edition of FITCuba 2023, which runs from today to May 5, will be dedicated to culture and heritage, with the main venue at the Morro-Cabaña Complex in Havana, which holds the status of Wonder City of the Modern World, awarded in 2016 by the Swiss Foundation New7Wonders, and whose historic center is a World Cultural Heritage Site since 1982.