Cuban President talks with US solidarity leaders

At the Palace of the Revolution, the participants spoke about their commitment to Cuba, to fight with more force against the inhuman US blockade, to add more young people to this battle, about socialism and the example that the island represents.

During the dialogue, the American activist Manolo de los Santos said that the experience of these days in Cuba has been wonderful, because they live the truth of the people, in the midst of the difficult economic times they are going through, detailed the Presidency of the Republic on Twitter.

Desde el país que nos impone un injusto bloqueo, nos llega el cariño y el respeto de su noble pueblo. Emotivo encuentro hoy con hermanas y hermanos de Estados Unidos que viajaron a #Cuba para celebrar el Día Internacional de los Trabajadores. Gracias por su solidaridad. #1Mayo pic.twitter.com/7xmxCD4E7u — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 1, 2023

“We have witnessed the great strength of the Cuban people, how they resist and bring out the best of their creativity,” stressed the co-executive director of The People’s Forum.

Our commitment upon returning, he said, will not only be to raise our voice, but to organize a different political project in the United States, and we will always be by Cuba’s side.

Since April 24, one of the largest delegations to visit the country in decades has been in the Caribbean nation, with the aim of renewing the ties of solidarity between the people of Cuba and the United States despite the aggressive foreign policy of the president. American Joe Biden.

It is made up of young people who are visiting Cuba for the first time and others with a long history of solidarity and accompaniment towards the Cuban Revolution.