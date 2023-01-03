Cuba shows infant mortality rate of 7.5 per thousand live births

After almost two years of confronting COVID-19, in 2022 the National Health System was engaged in maintaining control of the pandemic, the recovery of health activities and improving the indicators of prioritized programs.

The text adds that one of the most sensitive and decisive rates for the future of the country is the Maternal and Child Care Program (PAMI), which had the support of the Government and MINSAP in order to guarantee the well-being of children, pregnant women and postpartum women.

On the subject, the national head of PAMI, Dr. Noemí Causa, stated that among the actions taken were the implementation of measures to improve the Family Doctor and Nurse Program.

In addition, work was done on the development plan for the specialties of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neonatology, Pediatrics, Pediatric Intensive Care, Pediatric Surgery and Comprehensive General Medicine. New measures were also incorporated to reduce prematurity and intrauterine growth retardation, a comprehensive evaluation of the functioning of maternity homes was carried out to increase the occupational index, teaching activities and professional improvement were carried out.

Likewise, the link between State agencies, political and mass organizations, and the media was intensified to transmit messages that would contribute to preventing adolescent pregnancy, an indicator that decreased from 18 percent in 2021 to 17.8 percent last year.

Despite the efforts of the health personnel, the PAMI did not achieve the desired results, so that at the end of 2022, the Minsap Directorate of Medical Records and Statistics reports that 95,402 live births were reported on the island, three thousand 694 less than the previous year, and that the mortality rate was 7.5 per thousand live births.

The territories with the best rates were Cienfuegos (4.3), Holguin with (4.5), Sancti Spíritus (4.7), Matanzas (5.0), Artemisa (5.4), Pinar del Río (5.9 ) and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud with 2.6.

The rest had higher indicators: Ciego de Ávila with 6.2, Granma 6.6, Las Tunas 7.0, Villa Clara 7.3, Camagüey 9.1, Havana 9.5, Guantánamo 9.7, Santiago de Cuba 9.9 and Mayabeque 12.2.