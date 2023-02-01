Cuba implements a strategy to eliminate leprosy contagion

Cuba has implemented a strategy to eliminate contagions of leprosy, a curable disease that is not very transmissible and has an average incubation period of five years.
Since 1962, Cuba has had a project to fight leprosy, and in 1993, the disease ceased to be a health problem in the country.
Every year, new cases of both sexes and all ages are reported in all Cuban provinces, with an average of 180 patients a year.
The Granma newspaper reported that leprosy is transmitted through the respiratory tract and by contact with the skin lesions of an untreated patient after an intimate and repeated relationship.