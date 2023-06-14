China approves use of Cuban drug to treat pancreatic cancer

As reported in the journal Juventud Tecnica (JT), the trial, known as NOTABLE, evaluated the combination of nimotuzumab with the cytostatic gemcitabine to increase survival in patients with advanced adenocarcinoma.The medication, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced tumors, is elaborated and commercialized in several countries by the joint venture between Cuba and China Biotech Pharmaceutical Limited (BPL), and after the approval for its registration it will be able to be used in the Asian nation for this type of cancer.

One of the main advantages of nimotuzumab is that it preferentially recognizes tumor cells and not normal tissue, which makes it possible to use it in combination with other oncological therapies (radiotherapy and chemotherapy) or exclusively, JT points out.

With few or no specific early symptoms, the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is usually late, making it one of the neoplasms with the worst prognosis.

This type of cancer is the second most frequent malignant gastrointestinal tumor, and is considered aggressive and lethal due to its rapid spread to lymph nodes and distant organs.