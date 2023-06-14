China approves use of Cuban drug to treat pancreatic cancer

One of the main advantages of nimotuzumab is that it preferentially recognizes tumor cells and not normal tissue, which makes it possible to use it in combination with other oncological therapies (radiotherapy and chemotherapy) or exclusively, JT points out.
With few or no specific early symptoms, the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is usually late, making it one of the neoplasms with the worst prognosis.
This type of cancer is the second most frequent malignant gastrointestinal tumor, and is considered aggressive and lethal due to its rapid spread to lymph nodes and distant organs.