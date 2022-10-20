Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla meet on Wednesday 19, with the diplomatic corps and the national and foreign media to present the country’s report on the impact of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, particularly between August 2021 and February 2022.

His speech was also broadcasted live on Cuban Ministry’s Youtube and Facebook profiles.

On November 2 and 3, Cuba will present for the 30th time before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) a resolution on the need to put an end to the U.S. blockade, a unilateral policy recently described by the Minister as a failed attempt to subvert the constitutional order in Cuba that causes instead shortages, pain and unjustifiable suffering to Cuban families by limiting access to food, medicines, fuel and other basic needs.

On June 23, 2021, 184 countries voted in favor of Cuba and the UNGA endorsed the resolution, which has received overwhelming support from the international community since 1992.