Cuban PM Manuel Marrero on an official visit to Cambodia

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz on Tuesday arrived in Phnom Penh on an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia, the last stage of a Southeast Asia tour that also included Vietnam and Laos.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his stay in this city, which will last until October 6, the head of Government will be received in audience by King Norodom Sihamoni.

He will also pay courtesy visits to Say Chhum, President of the Senate, and Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly and will meet with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen, with whom he will witness the signing of documents that will enable to expand bilateral cooperation in sports, education, and culture, among other areas.

Marrero will also put flowers at the Independence Monument and the Royal Commemorative Statue of late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, stated the Ministry, which valued the importance of this visit to reaffirm the long-standing friendly relations between Cambodia and Cuba.

A little over a week ago, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visited Havana, becoming the first high-ranking Cambodian leader to travel to the island since Cuba’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) two years ago.

During that visit, Hun Sen and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel witnessed the signing of several agreements in the health, sports, and international relations sectors.

The Cambodian head of Government also held a meeting with the Cuban Revolution leader Raul Castro and recalled his visit to Cuba in 1999, when he was awarded the José Martí Order by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Cambodia and Cuba established diplomatic relations on April 15, 1960.

The two nations, active members of the Non-Aligned Movement, have developed bilateral talks at the highest level and Phnom Penh continues to support the island in its struggle against the United States’ economic, commercial and financial blockade.

The Cuban prime minister arrived in Cambodia from Laos, where he was received by the highest authorities of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (PPRL), the State, and the Legislative, with whom he ratified the interest to progress in the bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest.