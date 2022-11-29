UN commemorates Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

On Tuesday, the United Nations commemorates the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a date set up in 1977 to focus attention on the rights of the citizens of that Middle Eastern nation.

On its website, the UN stresses that the choice of November 29 as a day of solidarity with Palestine was in remembrance of Resolution 181 of 1947.

The same General Assembly stipulated the creation of two independent states, one Jewish and the other Palestinian Arab, a matter still unresolved beign the source of a long-standing conflict.

In 1975, the UN established the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People with the mandate to advise the Assembly on programs aimed at the fulfillment of the rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination without external interference, national independence and sovereignty, and the right to return to their homes and properties from which they were expelled.

The Committee’s mandate also includes “offering cooperation and support to the Palestinian organizations and other civil society groups.” In line with this, there is a solidarity network of more than 1,000 organizations in all regions globally.

Israel has maintained a severe blockade on the Gaza Strip for more than ten years, despite criticism from several international agencies due to the consequences for civilians.

The establishment and recognition of the Palestinian State are pending issues at the UN, although the State of Israel has passed 70 years of existence.