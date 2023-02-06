Cienfuegos guerrilla commander on his 91st birth anniversary

In his Twitter account, the president defined Cienfuegos as a full patriot, and highlighted his popular ancestry with the phrase ‘Camilo is the people’.

Diaz-Canel also reminded that the Argentine-Cuban fighter Ernesto Che Guevara described Cienfuegos as a trustworthy man of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, in difficult moments of the war, and as a selfless fighter who always made sacrifice an instrument to temper his character and forge that of the troops.

Other high authorities and institutions also remembered Commander Camilo Cienfuegos, on the 91st anniversary of his birth.

From his Twitter profile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero paid tribute to ‘the Lord of the Vanguard, the one with the winged hat, always smiling, jovial, faithful to our Revolution, to Cuba’.

The head of government published a phrase of Fidel Castro, who once said that Cienfuegos loved difficulties, knew how to face them and was capable of performing feats in the most incredible circumstances.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized the popular ancestry of the Hero of Yaguajay, as Cienfuegos is remembered for his decisive participation in the armed struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1959).

Camilo Cienfuegos Gorriaran (February 6, 1932 – October 28, 1959), was an outstanding Cuban revolutionary combatant, expeditionary of the Granma Yacht, and one of the commanders of the Rebel Army that, led by Fidel Castro, overthrew Batista´s tyranny on January 1, 1959.

After the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, he was appointed Chief of Staff of the Rebel Army. He died in a plane crash, at the age of 27, when he was returning to Havana from the province of Camaguey (east) after fulfilling a mission inherent to his position.