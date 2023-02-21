Foreign Trade Minister exposed Cuban investment opportunities in Colombia

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba, Rodrigo Malmierca, explained on Monday, to over 60 businessmen in Colombia, the possibilities of doing business in Cuba.

Accompanied by Carmen Caballero, president of Procolombia, the government agency in charge of promoting Colombian exports, international tourism and foreign investment in this South American country, he spoke with the forum participants.

The Cuban minister explained details of the Foreign Investment Opportunities Portfolio (https://inviertaencuba.mincex.gob.cu/es/) as a source of economic development for the country in the short, medium and long terms.

Among the areas where the Colombian business community has good opportunities in food production and tourism, which is the most dynamic and important sector of the Cuban economy, he detailed while mentioning others.

He stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment works to minimize bureaucratic obstacles and delays and in this sense created the Single Window that allows simplifying investment procedures.

Among other services, it offers immediate exchange with the competent authorities of the sector and in a single space, even remotely, the various procedures which can be carried out, he added.

He commented on the attractions and facilities of the Mariel Special Development Zone, which provides a first-class production and logistics platform for the establishment of companies whose productions and services will be destined for the domestic market or for export.

The businessmen showed interest in the trade of pork meat, auto parts, homeopathic products, motorcycles and electric bicycles, means of mass transportation, confectioneries, among others, and inquired about the financial issue to do business and how to buy biopharmaceutical products from the Caribbean nation.

Malmierca recalled that, despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, intensified with more than 240 additional measures during the government of Donald Trump; and the inclusion in a spurious list of countries that sponsor terrorism, Cuba fosters a favorable business environment.

In this sense, he listed that it has a safe and transparent legal body, political, social and legal stability, a geographical location in the center of an expanding market, a highly qualified workforce, high indicators in terms of education, social security and public health, population, among others.

Rodrigo Malmierca arrived in Colombia this Sunday at the invitation of the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña, to strengthen bilateral ties.