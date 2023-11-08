Sixth Investment Forum winds up at FIHAV 2023

The 6th Investment Forum winds up at the 39th Havana International Fair, FIHAV 2023, on Wednesday, and among its main activities taking place at EXPOCUBA fairgrounds until November 11, is to show foreign investment opportunities for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Investment potentialities for the Gulf nations, Cuba as an attractive market for the region, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Promotion Agency of Mozambique and the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM) are part of Wednesday’s activities at FIHAV 2023.

Added to those activities are: the presentation of the Portfolio of Services of the Cuban Medical Services Commercialization Company and the National Days of China, Panama, Argentina, Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Mozambique. On Tuesday, Carlos Luis Jorge, General Director for Foreign Investments at the Ministry of Foreign Trade, presented the update of the Portfolio of Opportunities during the first day of the 6th Investment Forum.

Jorge explained that 30 projects were signed in 2023, three are in the final approval phase, and 45 are in advanced negotiations for an estimated nine billion dollars.

The functionary emphasized that a foreign investment agreement was signed for the first time with a Cuban partner living abroad, a sign of the country’s will towards its nationals and a step of reference to reach more agreements.