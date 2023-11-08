Cuban Prime Minister highlights ties in biotechnology with China

Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, visited the Chinese-Cuban joint venture Biotech Pharma (BPL) and praised the production of medicines with high social impact in both countries.

The company’s director, Bai Xianhong, explained that the objective is the research, development and production of innovative biomedical products such as monoclonal antibody drugs and therapeutic vaccines. This feature makes BPL the first high-tech place in China to develop antibody drugs, he said.

During the tour of the plant, Marrero expressed interest in the particularities of production, the parts and machinery used, as well as the technology used in the laboratories.

Marrero spoke with Cuban and Chinese workers, whom he congratulated for their contribution to bilateral ties in biotechnology.

The Prime Minister praised the practical results of this collaboration and commented that they are an example for the rest of the joint ventures that arise between the two countries. “It has been awarded two important distinctions due to its efforts, leadership, and solidarity: the friendship and the Carlos J. Finlay medals,” he stated.

Marrero emphasized that this development is in line with Cuba’s priorities: “This is the maximum expression of science, innovation, and high technology, aimed at one of the most sensitive issues, which is human health. (…) There is a desire to expand these links through the development of new joint projects,” he said.

Before this meeting, Cuba and China signed cooperation agreements in the biotechnology area, on the occasion of the visit of the Cuban Prime Minister to China.