Freedom Caravan to be reissued in Cienfuegos

Freedom Caravan, a name alluding to the triumphal march led by the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro in January 1959, will be reissued from the territory of Cienfuegos, and as usual, its protagonists will be the members of the Young Communists League (UJC).

“Between 2 and 3 in the afternoon this Friday the 6th, we will carry out a dialogue of generations at the UNEAC Gardens, with the 64 caravanists that we are summoning for this solemn occasion.

In addition, we will have the presence there of a combatant of the Cuban Revolution, a participant in the glorious journey together with Fidel Castro more than six decades ago,» said Yuleisys Soriano Vázquez, head of the Ideological Department at the UJC provincial headquarters.

It is expected that around 3:00 pm the entire procession will leave in two buses to the municipality of Cruces, where the flag of the province of Villa Clara will be received. A while later, at 5, they will hold a commemorative act at the National Monument of the Battle of Mal Tiempo.

The entrance is planned from the Pastorita neighborhood along Ave. 63 towards Pueblo Grifo until you reach the Calzada Real de Dolores, and from there continue along the Paseo del Prado to Punta Gorda and end in front of the Naval Historical Museum.

The central act will begin at 8 pm in the city’s Jose Marti Park.

(Translated with information from 5 de Septiembre newspaper)

