Cuban agricultural companies expect to reach 130,000 ha of crops this cold season

According to what the official explained to Granma newspaper, 2,700 hectares (ha) will be devoted to potatoes’ planting in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara and Ciego de Avila, and in the Special Municipality of the Isle of Youth.

He specified that the necessary inputs for crop -fertilizers and seeds- are already in the country and are being distributed to the different productive centers where the tuber is going to be planted.

There is a delay in planting related to land preparation, due to bad weather in different territories, as well as the timely shortage of fuel for the use of equipment, but it is expected to finish planting before late January, he noted.

Martinez Rodriguez stressed that there will also be about 600 ha of organic potato with national seed.

The directive pointed out that the harvest projection is 22.5 tons per hectare with imported seed and 17 with national seed.

Regarding other productions, he commented that 30,000 ha of plantain, yucca and sweet potato are being planted; 42,000 ha for tomato, onion, pumpkin, lettuce; 15,000 ha of beans, and the rest for corn and other crops.