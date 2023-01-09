Unit number three of the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes thermoelectric plant, in the province of Cienfuegos, left the National Energy System on Monday, and entered planned maintenance for 10 days.

Yeranis Zurita, director of the Cienfuegos generator, reported that this plant, with a capacity of 158 megawatts (MW), reduced its taxation to only 130 MW, due to some serious breakdowns.

He indicated that the main affectations lie in the regulating valve of branch A, whose function is to feed water to the boiler, and also presents a loss of tightness of the boiler furnace.

This deterioration causes unit three to stop generating 28 MW, since with the repair of this equipment, the cleaning of the frontal thermal chamber and the corresponding hermeticity tests, they intend to return the maximum capacity to that tower.

During a recent visit to Cienfuegos territory, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, explained that it is a positive strategy to maintain the most efficient blocks, to guarantee the energy stability achieved in recent days.

After this block is reincorporated into generation, unit four will leave the system for 90 days for major maintenance.

Inaugurated on December 5, 1978 by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, unit three has Japanese technology and has been one of the most efficient in the country.