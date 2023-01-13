Cuba calls for unity of the South to face current challenges

In a video message at the official ceremony, the Cuban leader urged to take pressing actions to overcome obstacles to the peoples´ real progress. Unity is an imperative today and the greatest of all emergencies, Díaz-Canel stressed.

Our nations continue to be at the rearguard of global development, while they bear the consequences of multiple crises and inequalities derived from current unjust international order, he said.

In view of this global scenario, Díaz-Canel heaped praise on the G77+China´s role as the economic conscience of the underdeveloped countries, which, he said, promotes unity among nations, regions, identities, cultures and different development levels.

He stressed that the strength of the two thirds of the world has allowed to reach significant progress in certain objectives and ideals, but there are still many substantial pending issues.

Díaz-Canel claimed that ahead of the setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in several countries, it is imperative to reach consensus on issues affecting the bloc and its member nations.

In his message, the Cuban leader reiterated the commitment to continue working tirelessly in defense of the supreme interests of the G77+China´s member nations.