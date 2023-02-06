Diaz-Canel expresses solidarity to Türkiye, Syria due to earthquake

On his Twitter profile, the Cuban head of State lamented the losses of lives, injuries and extensive material damage caused by the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake on the Richter scale, and expressed his willingness to collaborate in caring for those affected by the natural phenomenon.

For their part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and other high top officials in the country, such as Parliament President Esteban Lazo, also reaffirmed Cuba’s solidarity and willingness to cooperate with the two nations.

According to press reports, the earthquake that shook the Levant region on early Monday has so far killed more than 1,000 people and 5,383 persons are injured in Türkiye, while in Syria more than 500 people were killed and thousands were wounded.