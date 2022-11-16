Mexico seeks business opportunities in Havana International Fair

The presence of Mexican companies in the 38th edition of the Havana International Fair 2022 (FIHAV) shows the commitment of that country to continue its commercial rapprochement with Cuba, according to some of its representatives.

Teresa Gomez, from the Santo Domingo company, said exclusively to the Cuban News Agency that they are participating for the third time in the event with great expectations of doing business and diversifying exports to this market.

The company, which sells food products to the Palco Group and the Caribe and Caracol stores, is exhibiting powdered milk, fertilizers, grains and seeds for the agri-food sector, one of the sectors prioritized by the Antillean nation for foreign investment.

One of the companies from the North American nation that is attending FIHAV for the first time is Delher S.A., and according to its specialist, Jorge de Velazco, the desire to be in one of the most representative exchanges of Latin America and the Caribbean occurred after learning about the commercialization opportunities of its kitchen lines in meetings with Cuban representatives.

The 5th Investment Forum is taking place today at FIHAV 2022, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, said that the Fair gives the country the opportunity to exchange with businessmen and friends from other countries after the pandemic and with Cubans, who from elsewhere, have decided to invest in the development of the Homeland.