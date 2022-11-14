Havana trade fair FIHAV 2022 opens in Cuba

Top-level delegations headed by ministers, high-level government officials, entrepreneurs, and other foreign actors from nations such as China, Russia, Spain, France, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, United Arab Emirates, and Laos are attending the fair until Friday, November 18.

About 400 Cuban state-owned companies, more than 70 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and three non-agricultural cooperatives will strengthen links. They will explore trade and foreign investment opportunities in all sectors of economy.

Representatives of nine entities of the United States as exhibitors and another large group of US economic actors and prominent figures are also participating in FIHAV 2022.

Delegations from some 35 foreign chambers of commerce at different levels (sectoral, regional, national, and associations) will sign three trade agreements, such as those with Rwanda, Uganda, and Russia Business.

The 5th Investment Forum will take place within the framework of FIHAV 2022. Potential investors can update on the new commercial portfolio available for foreign capitals.