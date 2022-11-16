Cuba and US confirm validity of bilateral migration accords

Migration talks between Cuban and US authorities proved the validity of bilateral accords aimed at pursuing regular, safe and orderly migration between the two countries, said Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio in Havana.

The diplomat headed the Cuban delegation to the round of migration talks in this city capital. He told reporters that these efforts request cooperation, dialog and the permanent commitment by both sides to meet their responsibilities in the case.

However Cossio said that the impact by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade on Cuba along the sanctions added to it in 2019 encourage irregular migration. The preferential treatment given to Cubans who make it illegally to US territory and the enforcement of the Cuban Adjustment Law are other factors encouraging irregular migration, Cossio noted.

The deputy minister said that illegal migration is in many leads to the regrettable loss of human lives, or is linked to crimes such as smuggling of migrants, migratory fraud and trafficking in persons, under the danger posed by criminal organizations dedicated to these actions.

Fernandez de Cossio expressed his approval of the announcement made by the United States about the resumption of immigrant visa processing at the US embassy in Havana as of January 4th next year, though he stressed the importance of reestablishing other services like the issuing of non-immigrant temporary visas.

The US delegation was headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Emily Mendrala.

The Cuban delegation insisted in the negative impact of the sanctions imposed by Washington on the island’s social and economic conditions, which constitutes a factor to bear in mind due to its influence in the deterioration of the Cuban people’s quality of life.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez recently alerted at the UN General Assembly that the US blockade policy continues to be the central element in bilateral relations between Cuba and the United States.