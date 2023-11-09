Cuban President visits El Morao community in Havana

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Thursday inspected the construction works in El Morao community in transformation, in La Lisa municipality, in Havana.

The head of State was accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and top Party and Government officials in Havana and the neighborhood, the Presidency of the Republic reported on its X account.

According to source, in El Morao, one of 11 neighborhoods undergoing transformation the Havana municipality of La Lisa, 1,500 people have benefited from the changes, mainly in social works, which consist of paved streets, sports and recreational areas, health care and education.

The transformation plan in Havana’s neighborhoods is a multifactorial strategy implemented by the Government to return vitality to vulnerable communities and their residents.

The Council of State has noted that the program focuses attention on people in vulnerable situations, the strengthening of community organizations, programs for young people and the fight against social indiscipline.