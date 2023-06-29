Natural and veterinary drugs will be presented at Exposur 2023

About 15 drugs, both for human and animal use, will be presented by Labiofam company, from the province of Cienfuegos, at the Exposur 2023 International Fair, soon to be held in this south-central city of Cuba.

The appointment, from September 14 to 17, will take place at Pasacaballo Hotel´s exhibition area and will be an opportune space to promote the benefits of these medicines, whose active principles are derived from natural products.

The MS Fabio de Jesús Linares Pasos, technical adviser to the Labiofam Directorate in the territory, told the Cuban News Agency that all the drugs to be exhibited, produced in the Homeopathy Laboratory, are registered with the Control Centers State for Medicines, Medical Equipment and Devices, and National for Animal Health.

He stressed that Vidatox 30 CH, a leading export product ─distributed in 17 countries in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania─, heads the entity’s portfolio for Exposur.

Manufactured from the natural secretion of the scorpion Rophalurus junceus, the preparation has an analgesic and anti-inflammatory function, therefore, it is indicated for those who suffer osteomioarticular pain and works as an alternative therapy against cancer.

Linares Pasos added that they will also carry the range of AliviHos, among which those intended to combat asthma, insomnia, headache and menstrual cramps stand out; as well as Antiflu H, very effective for respiratory conditions, with excellent results in the face of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

In the case of medicines for work and companion animals, he specified, those with the greatest prestige among the population will be shown, for example, ColiVet 30, GastroVet 12, CinaVet 9 and PhosphoVet 9, due to their positive effects against to diarrheal disorders, parasitosis, parvovirosis and hemorrhagic dysentery.

Labiofam Cienfuegos, with an outstanding work since its establishment as a company in 2015, holds the status with an outstanding work in the areas of research, innovation and drug development.